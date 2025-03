Credit: Tim Belizaire

Welcome to WINK News Photos of the Week, where we highlight memorable moments from Southwest Florida throughout the week.

This week’s edition features a city council decision, virtual reality and a panther acting like a common house cat.

Fort Myers City Council Decision

Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire

Last Friday, the Fort Myers City Council voted unanimously to approve an agreement enabling FMPD officers to be trained and certified in certain ICE immigration enforcement duties.

The vote occurred during a special meeting scheduled days after a deadlocked vote last Monday.

A majority of the public speakers were against the agreement. One resident even brought their baby to the podium as he spoke against the agreement.

The Fort Myers City Council was pressured by Floirda Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and Congressman Byron Donalds to approve the agreement.

Fort Myers City Council Protest

Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire

Before last Friday’s vote, protesters demonstrated outside of the city hall chambers. WINK News Reporter Amy Galo was one of the reporters present as residents protested against the ICE decision.

The protesters expressed their disapproval of the ICE agreement and then attended the crowded city council meeting.

Fort Myers River Fest Photos

Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire

Fort Myers River Fest occurred last weekend. The three-day event was held at the waterfront in downtown Fort Myers.

Hundreds enjoyed live music, food vendors, and an arts and crafts marketplace.

Virtual Reality

Credit: Elyssa Morataya Credit: Elyssa Morataya

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) introduced a virtual reality simulation titled “Weather the Storm.”

The simulation’s goal is to safely immerse people in the experience of a hurricane’s storm surge.

WINK News Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt, along with WINK News Reporters Zoe Warner and Paul Dolan had the opportunity to test it out.

Whale Photos

Credit: Nick. Hawkins / Oceana

Two critically endangered right whales made a rare appearance near Cape Coral, swimming into Southwest Florida waters.

Experts say that fewer than 400 right whales are left in the world.

Right whale experts from Oceana emphasize the importance of boaters being vigilant to avoid collisions.

Panther Photos

Credit FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shared a video on Facebook of a panther caught on a trail camera.

In the video, the panther stretches, yawns and uses a large, fallen branch as a scratch pad.

FWC said that panthers scratch surfaces to maintain their claws, similar to house cats.

Click here to watch the video.