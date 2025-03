The Weather Authority says a mixed bag of weather is in store across Southwest Florida this weekend.

We start out with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the 60s.

Increasing clouds can be expected as we approach the afternoon, and scattered storms will then come into play this afternoon and evening.

Winds are out of the southeast today, breezy at times, topping out around 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Sunday

Another chance for scattered storms comes into play on Sunday.

Although widespread rain is not expected, pockets of heavy rain can be seen in areas across Southwest Florida this weekend.

Highs yet again reach the mid to upper 80s into the afternoon.

This week

Rain chances remain for the start of the upcoming week, though the chance for rain is lower than over the weekend.

Highs stay well above average, reaching the upper 80s to low 90s as we go throughout the week.

Beach and boating

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect as winds are gusty at times out of the southeast, around 10 to 15 knots.

There is a moderate chop in our bays and inland waters, and the Gulf wave heights reach 2 to 3 feet.

The water temperature in the Gulf is reaching 75 degrees.