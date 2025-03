The Military Heritage Museum hosted its second annual Patriots Gala on Saturday night, bringing together veterans and supporters to celebrate and preserve military history.

Gary Butler, a distinguished civilian award recipient, emphasized the museum’s unique approach.

“It’s just a place where our volunteers and veterans, through incredible, unique ways of telling stories, through technology, through flight simulators, virtual reality, through 3D, we have created these methods that allow our volunteers to talk about their stories, about what they’ve done and what others have done,” said Butler.

One of the highlighted stories was that of Master Sgt. Leroy Petry, a retired U.S. Army soldier who deployed eight times in support of the global war on terror. The museum holds a personal significance for him.

“I know that museums like this and other entities are out there supporting our history, preserving our history, teaching our legacy to the next generation, who will ultimately, hopefully, be the next ones that join our military, or the patriots that support our military,” said Petry, who was also the keynote speaker and a Medal of Honor recipient.

The gala served as a reminder of the deep-rooted pride and the reasons many answered the call to serve.

“I feel blessed when I come to an event like this. I get to be around people that are positive about our military and our veterans and their families. They know that selfless sacrifice and the personal courage and leadership and everything that encompasses what this is all about,” Petry said.

The event highlighted the museum’s mission to be a living museum, not just a static collection of artifacts, by discovering real-life tales through those who served.

