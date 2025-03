The Weather Authority says after a rainy Saturday evening, we are kicking off Sunday drier with partly cloudy skies overhead.

Sunday morning starts off mild and muggy, with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

By the afternoon, there will be another chance for scattered storms, primarily in our inland communities.

It will be breezy at times, with a southerly flow continuing through the day.

Monday

A few showers can’t be ruled out on Monday with sun and clouds overhead and highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s.

This week

As we kick off April (Tuesday), highs will be well above average, topping out in the low 90s into the afternoon.

Sun and clouds will persist throughout the week, with a chance of showers and storms by midweek.

Beach and boating

Though it will be breezy at times with winds out of the southeast, it’s shaping up to be a nice day on the water with a light chop in our bays and inland waters and Gulf wave heights reaching 2 to 3 feet.

The water temperature in the Gulf is at 74 degrees. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s along the coastline.