Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Spring is upon us as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission advocates black bear safety with its BearWise program.

As Florida’s wildlife becomes more active during this time of year, black bears will awaken from their hibernation states and forage for food and water.

Unfortunately, due to urbanization, the bear’s environment shrinks, forcing the mammal to venture into human-populated areas for food.

They often go into people’s garbage for an easy meal, as FWC states that “accessible garbage, bird seed or pet food left around your property is like ringing a dinner bell.” Photo Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

In early February, WINK News viewer Mahayla Jean provided a video showcasing an intense “bear-handed” confrontation after the two animals knocked over trash cans at her Golden Gate home.

To decrease the likelihood of your garbage being messed with, FWC provided some useful tips.

Never feed or approach bears.

Remove bird feeders when bears are active.

Feed your pets inside if possible, and never leave pet food outdoors.

Clean and store your grills and smokers.

Secure food, garbage and recycling.

Alert your neighbors to bear activity in the area.

According to FWC, black bears are generally not aggressive animals; however, injury cases of people and pets have been reported.

Female bears are particularly defensive if traveling with cubs. If you own dogs, FWC encourages you to keep them close to you on a short leash and stay aware of your surroundings.

Photo Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Before letting your dog outside in your yard, flip exterior lights on and off and bang on the door to give bears and other wildlife a chance to leave the area.

FWC has begun hosting virtual public meetings regarding highly regulated bear hunting proposals. Several dates in April have been announced, and all feedback will be presented to commissioners during their May meeting.

Provided below are the dates, times and Zoom links to the meetings:

Contacting FWC should be the first resource used if an encounter with a black bear occurs. Click here for regional office locations and hours.