A Golden Gate man is living life to the fullest despite a terminal colon cancer diagnosis.

Doctors have given Steve Kapish just one year to live, but his spirit remains unbroken.

WINK News reporter Jolena Esperto met with Kapish and his family to learn about their resilience and the community’s support during this challenging time.

“Our story is like out of a Hallmark movie,” said Steve’s wife, Souzana Kapish.

The couple, who have seven children collectively, had just moved into their dream home when Steve received his diagnosis in November of 2023. Shortly after, they discovered Souzana was pregnant.

Since then, Souzana gave birth to their daughter, Crystal. The Kapish family cherishes every moment together, though time is limited.

“We only know our doctor’s office and hospitals, unfortunately,” said Steve.

“I just want a miracle for my husband and to keep this roof over our head,” Souzana shared, as she has taken on two jobs to support the family since Steve is unable to work.

“I have a wonderful wife here that I adore. Sometimes I feel like it’s unfair for me to be this sick,” Steve said.

The Cancer Alliance Network connected the Kapish family with a painter from Naples who volunteered to repaint their house from blue to red, bringing a smile to their faces.

“Just knowing how grateful they are means a lot,” said Wayne Rodriguez, the painter. “You hear the story, and then we take for granted what we have.”

Now, the Kapish family enjoys their newly painted dream home, complete with goats and chickens in the backyard. Doctors have advised Steve to complete his bucket list within the next year.

“I just finished my 27th round of chemo, and I’m wearing a shirt my wife got me with a Superman strength logo,” said Steve. “I try not letting things bring me down. It’s mind over matter.”

Steve, who affectionately refers to himself as “Super Steve,” lives each day with faith and determination.

Next on Steve’s bucket list is a visit to meet the president at the White House or Mar-a-Lago.