Plans for a second Costco in Collier County are moving forward but not without controversy.

Developers have formally filed plans for the new store at the corner of Rattlesnake Hammock Road and Collier Boulevard.

Concerns are not about the store itself but rather its location. Residents point out that with apartment buildings, the Naples Fire Department and the Physicians Regional Medical Center nearby, the area could face a traffic nightmare.

A public meeting was held a month and a half ago, where traffic concerns were prominently discussed.

Similar worries arose when Lee County approved plans for an Amazon warehouse off State Road 82 near the Forum last November.

“It’ll be good because of jobs, but then we’re a little more worried about traffic,” said Dashawn, who lives near the new Amazon facility.

“I’m for it, but I hate the location, because traffic is already bad, really bad there,” said Tami Slater, another resident near the new Amazon facility.

The key difference between the Amazon project and the Costco development, as of now, lies in the handling of traffic concerns.

Fort Myers Councilman Liston Bochete said the city’s engineering department is considering widening access roads to the interstate.

The main issue with the Costco development is the proposed gas station location.

Collier County rules require a 500-foot separation between gas stations, but the proposed Costco fueling station and a nearby 7-Eleven would only be about 130 feet apart.

A hearing examiner will decide whether a waiver for this rule can be granted.