Josh Ho-Sang is back on the ice with the Florida Everblades, rejoining the team after spending the entire season as a free agent.

“It was nice to get the call,” said Ho-Sang, Everblades forward. “It was nice to be wanted back at a place that I played. That was a big deal for me because that always hasn’t been the case.”

During his time away, the forward stayed ready by working on other passions, such as building a company and working on his second album.

“I always write music in my spare time. It’s kind of been the way I’ve been since I was 18, 19,” said Ho-Sang. “For me, it’s nice to finish that, start a new journey and hopefully I’ll revisit that at some point.”

Ho-Sang rejoined the Everblades on Friday and played his first game back that same night, where the Everblades lost 1-0 to the Toledo Walleye. It was his first hockey game since helping the Everblades make history last year by winning the franchise’s third straight Kelly Cup title.

“It’s one of the few places that over the last couple of years let me play and I’m forever grateful for that,” said Ho-Sang.

Everblades head coach Brad Ralph expressed his excitement about Ho-Sang’s return, emphasizing the need to boost the team’s offense.

“We’ve had a lot of come-from-behind wins this year,” said Ralph. “That’s not a great recipe moving forward in the playoffs. So you know we need to find out rhythm offensively to you know not only be front runners but get ahead in these series.”

Ho-Sang is focused on doing what he can to bring another championship celebration to Southwest Florida.

“Everyone loves being a champion,” said Ho-Sang. “I think that for us it starts one game at a time. You know I know last year I wasn’t thinking about the championship until we lifted up the trophy and this year it’s the same thing. Like you have to earn it.”