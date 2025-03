A long-abandoned building on Presidential Court in South Fort Myers has become an eyesore for the community, with graffiti-covered walls, broken windows and dumpsters overflowing with debris.

Local business owners who pass by the site every day are eager for a change.

Charlene Rodriguez from Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty expressed her frustration.

“It’s depressing and sad,” said Rodriguez. “I don’t like to see buildings like that. It’s not good for our community, so hopefully it gets fixed soon.”

WINK News spoke with the building’s owners to learn about their plans for the site. Manny Hafutu of Adar South LLC shared their vision.

“We’re looking forward to making a residential complex building. Basically, we’re looking at 11 units, make it modern, nice. That’s our main goal with this building,” said Hafutu.

Hafutu acknowledged that hurricanes, including Hurricane Ian, have delayed renovations.

“The whole roof got destroyed,” said Hafutu. “That took us a while, and that lowers the building value and all that stuff, so we had to go and come with new funds and take care of certain things.”

Despite setbacks, Hafutu remains optimistic about transforming the decrepit building into desirable apartments.

“We hope that this area needs, you know, residential units, and we’re looking forward to have it done,” said Hafutu.

The owners aim to complete the renovation by next winter, providing modern apartments that could benefit nearby college students from Florida SouthWestern State College, located just across the street.