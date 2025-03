A series of burglaries in Fort Myers has prompted a local business owner to pack up and leave.

Two locations on Palm Beach Boulevard have been targeted, including LaRiche’s Barber Studio, which also operates as a smoke shop.

Derek LaRiche, the owner of LaRiche’s Barber Studio, expressed his frustration.

“Enough is enough,” said LaRiche.

He officially closed his studio on Palm Beach Boulevard and moved his belongings out on Sunday night following multiple break-ins, including two last week alone.

Surveillance footage captured three suspects, two wearing masks, stealing from the smoke shop that shared space with LaRiche’s Barber Studio.

Strangely, the thieves ignored the cash register and instead took items like vapes, hoodies, and other merchandise.

“They did more damage than what they actually stole, to be honest with you,” said LaRiche.

“Over $2,000, you know, $2,500 in, you know, damages just in the windows. That’s just the windows. So, you know, I’m not going to take the risk on rebuilding it and fixing the windows,” he added.

LaRiche’s primary concern is for his customers, some of whom are children.

While moving out over the weekend, he noticed suspicious individuals lurking around, prompting him to call the police.

He is now alerting other store owners to stay vigilant.

If you have any information on these burglaries, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.