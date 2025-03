Donax Village in Sanibel is getting ready to elevate nine duplexes and two cottages in response to past hurricane damage.

The community, which was already three feet above ground, faced significant destruction during Hurricane Ian when nearly nine feet of water flooded homes.

Jeff Linstrom, a homeowner in Donax Village, explained the changes.

“This is the water line, so in the future, obviously, we are going to have, this will be 10 feet higher in the air, so we should be very safe from future storm surges,” said Linstrom.

Linstrom shared his experience with previous storms.

“All the village was damaged extensively in Ian, and it was a 2-year rebuild project for the condos to come back online,” said Linstrom. “And right when it came back online, you know, Helene and Milton came through.”

He said the close call with Milton, which nearly breached their already-raised condos, was eye-opening for the community.

“After that traumatic experience where we almost thought we were going to lose the village before we really got back up and in it,” said Linstrom.

To prevent future devastation, the entire community will be elevated 15 feet, which is one foot above pre-Ian flood levels.

Phillip Hurley, the board president for Donax Village Condominium Association, talked about the decision.

“This is a big leap of faith, which seems to be a risk that we’re willing to take because we think the alternative, you know, is much worse,” said Hurley.

Hurley believes this move could inspire others on the island to take similar actions.

“I think that’s the future of the island. I think any barrier island, I think people are going to be going up, and new buildings will already be built up,” said Hurley.