Several local children recently celebrated a significant milestone: their victory over cancer.

Elena Lopez, with her sisters by her side, rang the bell to celebrate being cancer-free, just in time to enjoy the rest of her senior year of high school.

She designed shirts with the phrase “Positivity is the Cure” and is set to graduate in May.

Alexis Leon-Gomez is finishing his freshman year after beating leukemia. His sister expressed gratitude for the staff at Golisano Children’s Hospital who helped save his life.

“I just want to give you guys a big thanks. It’s been a hard year for everybody in my family,” she said.

Aiden Newland celebrated his victory over Burkitt leukemia, a rare and aggressive blood cancer. Known for taking laps around the cancer floor and surprising the staff, they returned the favor with extra confetti to celebrate his accomplishment.

Charlotte Beitler spent two and a half years battling B-cell leukemia before ringing her bell. During her treatment, she enjoyed spending time with Lemon, the hospital’s therapy dog.

Five-year-old Ryker Privett rang the bell after beating leukemia and promised to visit his friends at Golisano and Ronald McDonald House, where he spent many nights during his treatment.

“Yeah, I know where everything is,” he said.

Finally, Sophia Strange celebrated being cancer-free. She joyfully opened gifts and proudly rang the bell after beating leukemia.

These celebrations honor the amazing fighters: Elena, Alexis, Aiden, Charlotte, Ryker and Sophia. They are all truly a miracle moment.