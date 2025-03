A 17-year-old has been arrested for the shooting death of a mother of four in her LaBelle home.

Priscilla Hallihan, 33, was gunned down Saturday night while sitting in her living room with her children on South Montana Circle, near Collingswood Parkway, said the family. She was surrounded by her children when a bullet struck her in the head.

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Antonio Arenivar was arrested for the deadly shooting. Antonio Arenivar. CREDIT: Hendry County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say he dropped a pin with the address 30 minutes before the shooting and made comments about it on Facetime after the shooting.

Deputies responded to the home at around 11 p.m. and arrested the suspect the following morning.

“Shot and murdered her while sitting on the couch with family,” said Valerie Turruviartez, a cousin of the victim.

The family described Hallihan as a kind and hardworking mother who would do anything for anyone.

Glen Hallihan, Priscilla’s brother, emphasized the personal nature of the attack.

“It wasn’t an accident … somebody targeted her. It was up close and personal,” he said.

The family is struggling to comprehend the motive behind the crime, especially given the quiet nature of their neighborhood.

“My cousin lives two minutes from school … this is a quiet neighborhood,” Turruviartez said.

“We can’t fathom why something like this would ever happen in a million years, especially to our family. We’re quiet. We don’t bother anybody. Priscilla never bothered anyone,” she added.

The family said Hallihan was shot in the head and died in the ambulance on her way to the hospital.

Her children and husband are traumatized from witnessing the incident, and the family remains in pain due to the lack of information about the shooter and few details from investigators.

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office took the 17-year-old suspect into custody and charged him with homicide, attempted homicide, shooting into an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

The suspect has been transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice Facility.

“The death of Ms. Hallihan is a senseless murder,” said Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden. “We are working around the clock to follow up on leads and information we are receiving. We would like to extend our sympathies, thoughts and prayers to the victim’s family and ask that their privacy be respected during this time.”

After the news of an arrest in connection with the incident, the family has chosen not to comment further at this time.

If anyone has any additional information regarding this shooting, the sheriff’s office asks that you contact Hendry County detectives at 863-674-5600.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.