Drivers on Pine Island Road in Cape Coral will soon see significant safety improvements.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is installing a traffic light at the busy intersection of Skyline Boulevard and Pine Island Road, which is expected to be operational by this summer.

Lisa Vanderbleek, a Cape Coral RE/MAX employee, shared her concerns about the current traffic situation.

“I would say probably not a lot of people follow the speed limit, and it’s just difficult at a stop sign to, you know, judge getting out into a busy three-lane highway,” said Vanderbleek.

The intersection is notorious for accidents, as noted by those who frequent the area.

“We’ve seen many accidents. Friday, we were out here, and we saw an accident,” said Vanderbleek.

Vincent Sosa, another Cape Coral resident, echoed the need for a traffic light.

“If you’re coming down Pine Island and you want to make a left, it could take you forever, and a lot of accidents happen because of that,” said Sosa.

Residents believe a traffic light will significantly improve safety.

“A light for sure,” said one resident.

“I think a stop light out here will make a big difference,” said another.

The FDOT is responding to these calls with more than just a new traffic signal. Over the next few weeks, crews will work on additional roadway improvements spanning two miles, from west of Chiquita Boulevard to west of Santa Barbara Boulevard.

These enhancements will include upgrades to turn lanes and medians, as well as the addition of pedestrian crossing lights and new traffic signals.

These efforts aim to boost safety and efficiency for the over 40,000 vehicles that travel this route daily.