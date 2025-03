Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida have been in a legal dispute over a sublease agreement for Meridian Place in Naples.

Nicklaus informed Golisano and Lee Health that they were terminating the sublease agreement, which meant the hospital had to move out.

“It gives you the comfort to have something locally here, versus us driving all the way to Fort Myers for any kind of treatment and anything else that my kids need,” Marsilda Cuka, a Collier County mom with a 15-year-old who rang the bell last year but still has doctor visits once a month.

Caitlin Hall, another Collier County mom of a six-year-old with leukemia, shared her reaction to the clinic staying open. “We’re all just really excited that it gets to stay open, hopefully indefinitely, but at least for now, we know that we can still go there for treatment.”

The disagreement led to a lawsuit filed earlier this month by Lee Health on behalf of Golisano against Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

Nicklaus, in a letter Friday to Lee Health, said they formally withdrew their March 5 Notice of Termination of Sublease. They expressed a desire to move past the legal disputes and focus on their shared vision of providing the best care for the children of Collier County.

“We are writing in the hopes that we may help to refocus the business relationship between Nicklaus Children’s and Golisano on what matters most – our shared vision to ensure the children of Collier County, Florida receive the best care and services that may be provided. We are afraid that vision has been blurred by the legal exchanges, which culminated in the lawsuit recently filed by Golisano against Nicklaus Children’s without any warning,” the letter addressed to Dr. Antonucci and Mr. Billman said.

Nicklaus Children’s in the letter said they look forward to collaborating with Golisano to prioritize the health and welfare of the community’s children.

In response to the letter, Lee Health on Saturday said in a statement to WINK News, “Lee Health is pleased that the immediate threat to Collier County families’ access to healthcare has been addressed with a pause to the April 4th eviction of services at the Golisano Children’s Health Center in Naples, ensuring access to essential pediatric care for our Collier County children. This decision ensures that thousands of families can continue to receive the specialized care they depend on, without immediate interruption.”

That statement had no mention of the lawsuit status, following Nicklaus asking Lee Health to dismiss it.

Monday, Lee Health said the lawsuit remains active.

“Miami-based Nicklaus’ Children’s action on Friday provided short-term reprieve, not a resolution. Lee Health remains committed to collaborating on a long-term solution that honors Lee Health’s decade-long dedication to caring for the children of Collier County.”

Lee Health went on to say broader concerns need to be addressed, like the right to extend their lease term for two periods of five years each, which is mentioned in the lawsuit.

The statement said Lee Health is focused on a long-term resolution to the Collier location.

WINK News has reached out to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital since learning the lawsuit won’t be dismissed. They have not responded.

Lee Health told WINK News the two are communicating on ways to move forward at this time.