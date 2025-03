People with severe back problems may have a new option for relief.

A revolutionary spinal fusion surgery is being developed in Southwest Florida, offering an alternative to traditional procedures that require rods and screws.

Ana Algner, a patient struggling with back pain, described her daily ordeal.

“I used to get up in the morning, and just the thought of putting my feet on the ground was horrible. Once I did that, I would start crying for about 10 minutes,” said Algner.

After reaching a breaking point, she consulted Dr. Mark Frenkel, a spine surgeon in Naples, who suggested a new type of surgery.

“He suggested this brand-new surgery, and I said, ‘Absolutely,'” said Algner.

The procedure, known as the CemLif, is a spine fusion that eliminates the need for rods or screws by using a special cement.

WINK News reporter Amy Oshier learned that Frenkel uses tiny, curved needles to inject cement through the vertebrae, creating a cement cast that serves the same function as traditional hardware but without the need for a large incision.

“I inject cement as I withdraw it, and what you end up with there is you end up with a cast of cement going from one bone through the spacer into the other bone. And the goal of that is to hold everything together, serve the same function that the screws and rods do without needing the large, painful incision,” said Frenkel.

The procedure is based on previously approved technology and is performed under the Physicians Regional Healthcare System.

“Physicians Regional has been just a phenomenal partner. They’ve really been encouraging innovation,” said Frenkel.

Since January 2024, Frenkel has performed 50 of these procedures. Algner underwent the surgery last year and quickly regained her mobility.

“It was just amazing, and I now walk two, three miles,” said Algner.

Now pain-free, Algner looks forward to getting on her feet every morning.

This procedure is currently exclusive to the lumbar spine and may not be suitable for everyone. As it is still in development, patients must undergo a screening and waiver process.

For more information on CemLif, click here.