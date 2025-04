Recovery on Sanibel Island after Hurricane Ian has been a patchwork of progress, with some buildings and businesses moving forward while others remain in limbo.

Yet, this hasn’t deterred business owners from striving for new beginnings.

For some island mainstays, like the beloved Dairy Queen, the road to recovery has been slow.

The Dairy Queen, a cherished spot for many, has been in disrepair since the hurricane. However, the new owner, Josh King, remains hopeful about restoring it to its former glory.

“It was like most people, it’s was their like their own little gem quiet place,” said King. “I have a family, and at times it was the most affordable place to go to.”

King bought the property after the hurricane, finding it filled with remnants of its past operations.

“When I bought it, it was sitting with the food, with the freezers, with everything in it for a year,” said King. “We were hoping for a real quick rebuild. We submitted our permits, and we faced challenges along the way, which is like everybody, and then we were hit with another hurricane, and shortly after another one, I believe, we’ve submitted now three times our permits, and have had to revise them.”

Sanibel’s code enforcement has been actively visiting properties like the Dairy Queen that are still in distress. King explained he has two potential paths forward.

“Try to get this historically registered, then we can rebuild it. My position has been, why then can we not just rebuild it back the way it was, and not historically register it?” said King.

Alternatively, King is considering flood-proofing measures.

“We are currently working with an engineering firm that is going to dry flood proof it for us,” he said.

King envisions a revival of the Dairy Queen with a nostalgic twist.

“Our vision is you will watch at a counter that has that, that old, 50s, 60s twist to it, and watch your burger being made,” he said.

Despite its current state, King remains optimistic about the future, believing that the next breakthrough is just a permit away.

“We have been deemed substantially damaged because of their stance that we have neglected it. We believe we have not neglected it. We just can’t do work without getting a permit,” said King.