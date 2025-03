Sunseeker Resort, a large development in Charlotte County, has drawn mixed reactions from locals.

With occupancy rates at 54% and Allegiant looking to sell, many residents express concerns about the resort’s pricing and lack of nearby amenities.

Joe, a local resident, commented that the costs at Sunseeker are “a little outrageous for the location plus all the fees add up, and then you don’t have much left to spend on food and beverage.”

Carol, another local, shared her thoughts on Facebook, saying, “There’s very little shopping there, and there’s no beach.”

However, Ken offered a different perspective on room prices.

“I love how everyone says $238 is crazy. I spend an average of three to four nights a week in hotels for my jobs all over the state,” Ken said.

WINK News investigated the situation further, speaking with Michael Collins from Florida Gulf Coast University‘s School of Resort and Hospitality Management. Collins has published an article discussing the challenges facing the resort and potential solutions.

“There’s no question that people don’t know what Sunseeker is, right? I mean, it’s not an established brand,” said Collins.

Collins suggested that instead of marketing Sunseeker as a family destination, it should focus on becoming a convention hotel. This strategy could help fill rooms and attract guests who spend more on average.

“They’re not going to leave. It’s inconvenient to leave the hotel. It’s a very, very good hotel for a convention, and that’s got to be their bread and butter because convention guests spend more per capita per guest,” Collins said.

He also noted that the resort faced construction delays, preventing it from attracting large conventions. Collins emphasized the importance of branding and building relationships with conventions, similar to established brands like Marriott and Hyatt.

“It takes years to build that clientele. One of the ways Sunseeker could perhaps get that base of business build up quicker, more quickly, is to brand the hotel right,” Collins explained.

Another challenge is the need for more flights from Allegiant Airlines to Punta Gorda Airport.

“They do control the airline seats. The challenge is, if I’m holding a convention, people need to be able to fly in and fly out when they want,” Collins said.

Once these hurdles are addressed, Collins believes other developments and amenities around the resort will likely follow.

Currently, room rates at Sunseeker range from $230 to $300 a night, which is on par with similar resorts in comparable markets. Despite the criticisms, some locals believe Sunseeker is a valuable addition to Punta Gorda, offering a place to dine and relax.

As the sale of Sunseeker progresses, WINK News will provide updates on potential buyers for the resort.

Sunseeker provided WINK News with more information on its progress via the following statement:

Convention results

We are extremely excited about the progress our property has made with convention bookings.

In the first quarter of 2025, as we mentioned on our last earnings call, we expect convention room nights to be roughly double our production in Q1 of 2024.

Overall, we expect to book about 60,000 convention room nights for stays in 2025.

Customer feedback

Of the many achievements in this segment one of the areas we’re most proud of is earning repeat business.

Many of our large conventions have been so impressed by our exceptional amenities, stylish guest room décor with stunning views, outstanding culinary offerings and high service standards that they have not only returned but also referred other divisions within their multinational organizations to us.

In the first quarter alone, we hosted just shy of 100 events of varying sizes—a true testament to the dedication and excellence of our employees.

Local social and group business

In addition to the bigger conventions our small social group business has experienced remarkable growth, doubling our staff to meet the increasing demand in this segment.

Weddings have become our biggest draw, with brides and grooms especially appreciating the thoughtful details we provide. These include a bridal preparation suite adjacent to the spa and waterfront terraces perfect for dazzling fireworks and drone displays.

Our unique venues, such as the outdoor ballroom terraces and Vista Point, have been ideal for hosting waterfront wedding receptions, attracting both local guests and destination wedding attendees.

We also have a wide range of spaces to accommodate not just these social events but smaller business meetings in our unique Ideation Space.