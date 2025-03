The Weather Authority is tracking a warmer Monday with isolated storms expected inland this afternoon and evening.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “A warm day ahead as temperatures will soar into the upper 80s as a sea breeze moves further inland. Due to the breeze, isolated storms are in the forecast for our inland communities.”

Monday

Plan for warm and humid conditions this Monday afternoon.

We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

While many of our communities along Interstate 75 and towards the coast will stay dry, isolated storms will develop later in the afternoon and evening and impact our far interior communities.

Tuesday

It will be a mild and humid morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Isolated rain and storms will develop in the afternoon, and we could see a few more closer to the coast.

Highs will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Wednesday

The heat is on as temperatures soar into the 90s for many Southwest Florida communities Wednesday afternoon.

Beyond the heat, isolated rain and a few storms will develop throughout the afternoon and evening.