About four months ago, Carly Purdy experienced a life-changing event when she lost her pulse in the back of an ambulance, not once, but twice.

This weekend, she walked into San Carlos Park Fire Station 53 to thank the men and women who saved her life.

Carly, who was once the picture of health, shared her emotional reunion with the team that brought her back to life.

“I used to run half marathons, like I felt like, in general, I was an overall healthy person,” said Carly Purdy. “So for something like this to happen, we really were shocked that it would.”

In December, Carly’s health took an unexpected turn.

“I was kind of gasping for air in my sleep,” said Purdy. “It took me, like, a couple minutes to kind of come to and, like, realize, like, something was really off. My body almost felt like, kind of paralyzed.”

Carly and her fiancé were hesitant to call 911.

“We went back and forth of, ‘Do we call the ambulance? Do we not call the ambulance?'” said Purdy. “Once it got to the point where I really wasn’t able to kind of stand up on my own and fully, like losing consciousness, he made, like, the decision to call.”

At 4:30 a.m., firefighter Sheldon Sumicz from San Carlos Park Fire Protection and Rescue answered the call.

“She was in and out of fainting, and then we got her loaded up onto the ambulance where she lost her pulse,” said Sumicz.

Sumicz, along with Mike Erbaio, revived Carly after five minutes of CPR, only for her to lose her pulse again 30 seconds later.

“What was going through my head was, there’s no way this is happening,” said Sumicz.

After successfully maintaining her pulse on the second attempt, Carly is now back to health and met her rescuers for the first time since the incident.

“They are true heroes, all of them. Like, I’m so grateful for every one of you,” said Carly. “I think the outcome would have been very different if not for the team that was able to be there, so I’m forever grateful.”

Sumicz reflected on the impact of the emergency call.

“After everything went down, the best part about it was seeing her, getting a text from her, and then having her come by and meet us,” said Sumicz.

Carly’s reunion with the firefighters at San Carlos Park Fire Protection & Rescue Service District was a heartfelt reminder of the life-saving work first responders do every day.