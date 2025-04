Credit: Jason Francis

A critically endangered Florida Panther has been killed by intraspecific aggression in Hendry County, marking the fifth death of 2025.

According to theĀ Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissionā€˜sĀ Panther PulseĀ website, the 4-to-5-month-old panther identified at UCFP483 was killed on Friday.

The young feline was found at Brown Grade, south of Country Road 846.

According to the Center for Academic Research & Training in Anthropogeny, Intraspecific aggression occurs when animals attack members of their own species. Typically, this is done as an act of dominance or when resources are scarce, forcing a struggle to improve survival chances.

Vehicle collisions have caused all previous panther deaths recorded in 2025.

According to FWC, vehicle collisions are the panthersā€™ primary cause of death.

Driving the posted speed limits, especially in Panther Crossing zones, can help keep Floridaā€™s state animals safe.

In 2024, 36 panthers were found dead, 29 due to vehicles; one was struck by a train, two were killed from predation, and four died from unknown causes, marking the second-highest yearly death total recorded by the FWC since 2014.

The highest reported number of panther deaths happened in both 2015 and 2016, which are tied at 42 panther deaths.

In March, FWC’s panther team located a litter of kittens between two and four weeks old. The kittens, designated K525, K526, and K527, serve as a meaningful boost to the endangered animal’s dwindling numbers.

FWC shared an interesting tidbit regarding the survival rate of Florida panther kittens: The percentage of kittens that reach one year is around 32%.

If you are interested in participating in panther preservation, the FWC offers its ā€œSave the Pantherā€ license plate. All proceeds go directly into the Florida Panther Research and Management Trust Fund. Click here for more information.