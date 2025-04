CBD, or cannabidiol, is the second most active ingredient in cannabis, and it’s known for providing pain relief, helping with sleep and easing stress.

However, is it safe to take during pregnancy?

CBD comes in many forms, from creams and gummies to pills and smoothies, and many people say it works.

“My back pain subsided quite a bit,” said one user.

“I’ve got a bad knee, and if it keeps bothering me, it might be something worth trying,” said another.

However, when it comes to pregnancy, many people assume CBD is safe. A survey found that while only 9% of women believed one drink of alcohol a week during pregnancy was safe, 29% thought topical CBD was safe.

“The common misconception and attitude is that marijuana is harmless, which it’s not,” said Dr. Cynthia Fontanella from Ohio State University.

The FDA strongly advises against using products that contain CBD, THC or marijuana during pregnancy and while breastfeeding.

A recent study in animals found oral CBD was linked to impaired fetal growth and changes in the placenta.

It was also associated with changes in aggression, activity levels and learning ability among the offspring.

“We need to be aware of some of these negative harmful effects of cannabis use,” Fontanella said.

If you’re pregnant, consider deep breathing exercises, meditation, mindfulness or pre-natal yoga instead of cannabis to ease stress and discomfort.

The FDA has not approved any CBD products, except for one prescription drug used to treat a rare, severe form of seizures in children.