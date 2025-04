Shona Hochsprung and Alexander Ransom Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities have charged a couple with neglect after a baby was brought to a hospital on the brink of death.

The couple brought the baby to Golisano Children’s Hospital in South Fort Myers on Monday, March 24.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported that the infant suffered from multiple skull fractures, bleeding in the brain and a stroke.

CCSO said that Shona Hochsprung, 22, and Alexander Ransom, 24, gave conflicting accounts of the events that led to the baby’s injuries.

Hochsprung and Ransom told detectives that they were the only two people with the child at the time of the injury and that it occurred at their home in Port Charlotte on Sunday, March 23.

Hochsprung claimed she accidentally rolled over on the baby in their Port Charlotte home.

However, hospital staff advised that this was not a viable explanation for the severity of the injuries.

Detectives uncovered concerning online searches made by Ransom the night before, including “dent in baby forehead” and “do babies snore?”

Both Hochsprung and Ransom face charges of child neglect with great bodily harm and are currently in jail with no bond.

Sheriff Bill Prummel provided a statement following the arrest.

“As a father, I know there is nothing so precious as the life of a child. I ask you to join me in prayer, as this infant fights for survival, that God grants a better life going forward. The individuals who were supposed to be caring for this child have many questions still to answer, and they will be held accountable. In the meantime, my heart is with that child and all who are impacted,” he said.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that the baby’s surgery was successful, but medical impacts are expected to last throughout the child’s life.