Cape Coral boaters got what they’ve been fighting for and what has been in legal limbo for years as the Chiquita Boat Lock officially closed on Tuesday.

The City of Cape Coral said it is closed to remove the lock and restore the seawall as part of the South Spreader Waterway Enhancement Project, which aims to improve water quality and waterway flow at the site.

Administrative Law Judge Suzanne Van Wyk ruled in favor of removing the lock in June 2024, and months later, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) issued the city’s Environmental Resource Permit (ERP) to begin the project.

The city said the closure would temporarily prevent boaters from accessing waterways through the lock and require them to relocate their boats before Tuesday. The lock is expected to be closed for the next two to three months.

While work has already been underway for months, demolition and construction, including dredging and seawall demolition, will now begin.

Boaters told WINK News they have long struggled with the Chiquita Boat Lock.

Frustrated by its choppy waters and strong currents, many believed it was time for the lock to go.

However, environmentalists claimed that removing the boat lock would cause larger algae blooms and more contaminated waters in the Caloosahatchee River.

These concerns didn’t go unheard, as the city plans to prevent that by planting over 3,000 mangrove seedlings and placing oyster reef balls at the lock site.

The city said the project also includes the installation of a 165-foot seawall, which will reduce nitrogen loads to Matlacha Pass, boost the aquatic ecosystem, seek to eliminate manatee mortality from lock operations and improve emergency response times, boating access and safety.

The lock removal is expected to be completed by June.