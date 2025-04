Florida plans to invest $200 million to save and revive its citrus industry, which has a long history of producing oranges and other citrus fruits.

Over the past 20 years, the industry has faced significant challenges, primarily due to citrus greening.

Florida’s citrus production has plummeted 90% in the past two decades, reaching its lowest levels in a century. The primary culprit is citrus greening, a disease that has infected nearly every grove in the state.

“They all have greening,” said Ron Mahan, a citrus farmer and financial officer for Tamiami Citrus. “All of the trees out there, it’s just a matter of how much of an infection there is we’re managing.”

Mahan noted that citrus greening is not the only threat. Hurricane Irma in 2017 caused significant damage to citrus groves.

“Almost all of our trees, and we have about five or 600,000 trees at that time, most of them were blown over,” said Mahan.

The impact of hurricanes Ian and Milton further complicated recovery efforts.

A new proposal aims to turn things around. The State Senate wants to invest $200 million into the citrus industry, focusing on planting new trees, marketing, and researching solutions to fight greening.

“Citrus is on its heels. It is definitely on its heels,” said Dr. Fritz Roka, an agribusiness professor at Florida Gulf Coast University. “If we don’t see any improvement in overall production, we’ll lose our processing sector, our juice processing sector, companies like Tropicana, Florida’s Natural, Minute Maid.”

Roka explained that even with a solution to greening and immediate action from growers, it will take time to see results.

“I’d say at least four years before you start to see any kind of measurable fruit,” said Roka.

Mahan agreed, adding that “it’s really eight to 10 years before you get to a point where your cash flow from the grove can pay for your costs and start giving a little bit of money back.”

With the ongoing issues of greening and the potential for future storms, growers remain cautious.

“There’s still risk, significant risk involved, and so getting growers to put that kind of money back into the groves is really tough,” said Mahan.

Despite the challenges, Roka believes Florida’s citrus industry is worth saving.

“Florida is a wonderful place, climate, topography, soil and, more importantly, the intellectual infrastructure,” said Roka. “In terms of spending money on citrus, I’d almost say it’s worth maintaining.”