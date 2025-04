A rare sight is making a comeback in Florida’s elementary schools—cursive handwriting.

Lawmakers are pushing to require cursive writing instruction and testing for second to fifth-grade students in Florida public schools.

Elliot Ravish, a self-proclaimed cursive lover, said she’s ready to take on cursive in the classroom.

Collier and Lee counties have already incorporated cursive into their elementary school curriculum. However, in Charlotte County, teachers can choose whether to teach cursive.

WINK News took to the streets of Fort Myers to see if kids could read a sign written in cursive.

The children were tasked to write a prompt provided by reporter Bianca Smith.

Although the children’s attempts weren’t perfect, they earned an A+ for effort.

Kaleah Shird, a cursive enthusiast, said, “I like cursive because it’s pretty handwriting.”

Her father, Lester Shird, emphasized the importance of cursive.

“Learning how to sign their names in cursive, or even do a resume in cursive. It’s a unique way of writing. Very technical way of writing. I feel that the children should learn,” he said.

If the bill becomes law, students must be proficient in cursive by the end of fifth grade.

This means they must write in both upper and lower case and compose full sentences. If passed, the bill would take effect on July 1.

Lee, Collier, and Charlotte counties know the bill and are monitoring its progress to determine the next steps.