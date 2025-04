Fort Myers Beach is in the spotlight Tuesday as hearings will occur, aiming to address homes and businesses not complying with FEMA regulations.

The town aims to regain its 25% FEMA flood insurance discount, contingent on meeting specific compliance requirements.

Mayor Dan Allers emphasized the town’s efforts to resolve these issues swiftly.

“Our goal is to get them the information that they need on the 1,583 properties so that they will give us an official letter saying that as of November 18, we will no longer be on probation,” said Allers.

To get off probation by Nov. 18, Fort Myers Beach must meet several criteria set by FEMA.

The town must ensure that all floodplain development, including permits for repairs and construction post-Hurricane Ian, complies with floodplain regulations.

Additionally, the town needs to provide documentation showing its code enforcement for non-compliant structures.

Lastly, noncompliant structures that were incorrectly permitted must be removed.

These requirements must be submitted before May 4 to allow FEMA ample time to process the information and lift the probation by the target date.

A hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday to evaluate the progress of homes and businesses.

WINK News will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on the hearing outcomes.