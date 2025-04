The City of Fort Myers is facing new challenges amid a recent decision to partner the Fort Myers Police Department with ICE to address the issue of undocumented people in the state.

This decision, which passed unanimously after an emergency council meeting, is now leading to further controversy.

Councilwoman Darla Bonk from District 6 is at the forefront, expressing her concerns over the city attorney’s role in the process.

“I must express my grave concern that there was a significant dereliction of duty on the part of my city attorney,” said Bonk.

Initially, the vote to partner with ICE did not pass. However, it was revisited and approved during an emergency meeting with a recommendation from City Attorney Grant Alley.

“Law enforcement has brought this forth as a tool. I think you should support the agreement and the operation,” said Alley.

During the public comment period leading up to the final vote, both supporters and opponents of the agreement shared their views. Bonk directed strong words at Alley, highlighting her dissatisfaction.

“You are paid handsomely to protect us in this matter. You failed us,” said Bonk. “I highly suggest the wordsmithing stop, and we get direct answers so that we are not in this position moving forward. I apologize to the city for lawyers because we were not led accurately nor thoroughly legally on Monday.”

Bonk has now put forward a motion to approve the immediate termination of City Attorney Grant Alley. This item is on the agenda for next week’s Fort Myers City Council meeting.

Both Bonk and Alley declined to comment further on the situation. WINK News will continue to seek answers as the story develops.