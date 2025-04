Joey Lawson is making waves on the diamond this season.

From driving in runs at the plate to striking out hitters on the mound, Lawson is proving to be a versatile asset for Bishop Verot High School.

“It’s kind of the escape,” Lawson said. “You don’t pitch pretty good and you hit good, you still have that to fall back on vice versa.”

The junior pitcher has started his season strong with a .380 batting average and 15 RBIs. On the mound, Lawson remains undefeated with a 5-0 record, a 1.16 ERA, and 69 strikeouts.

“Most of my starts I completely forget about everything that happened before the game,” Lawson said. “Just completely black out so much adrenaline going. Once you get out there, everything calms down. You don’t hear any outside noise. Just go do your thing.”

March proved to be a standout month for Lawson, highlighted by a no-hitter against Community School of Naples on March 6.

“That no hitter was as well pitched a game I’ve ever seen in probably 20 years of being around competitive baseball,” said Bishop Verot High School baseball head coach Casey Scott.

A week later, Lawson delivered the game-winning hit against St. Johns Country Day.

“From freshman year, he always wanted to be in the big spot,” Scott said. “Seems like when it gets bigger, he gets bigger and tougher.”

That play contributed to the Vikings’ impressive 18-1 record, ranking them third in the state.

“I think this group more so than any other is they’re super focused of the goals,” Scott said. “And they’re super focused on accomplishing those goals together. From the first guy down to the last guy, they all want the same thing.”

Lawson is committed to playing at North Carolina, joining his brother Timmy, who played baseball and football at Bishop Verot.

“My whole life it kind of puts a chip on my shoulder to kind of do better than him,” Lawson said. “And push farther and be better than him. So that’s kind of helped me grind and put myself in a position to where I can be a better ballplayer than him. So that’s helped a lot and I mean just carve my own path.”