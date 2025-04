Lee County Schools announced they are saving millions, sparking questions about the allocation of these funds.

WINK News exclusively interviewed Superintendent Dr. Denise Carlin to gain insight into the district’s financial decisions.

In a recent email to parents, the district disclosed a 5% budget reduction across all departments, resulting in $15.9 million in savings. The initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance efficiency and align resources with district priorities.

“The district is recommending adjustments to over 50 positions aimed at improving efficiency and aligning resources with the district’s priorities,” the email stated.

Carlin explained that the savings would primarily support teacher salaries. She tasked each department with a 5% budget cut, which may involve eliminating unfilled or filled positions that do not affect schools.

Carlin highlighted the need for competitive teacher salaries, noting that Collier County and Charlotte County pay more.

She emphasized the importance of enhancing safety and security, ensuring parents feel confident about their children’s safety at school.

“We have to become more competitive. We have other things. We have safety and security that needs to continue to be enhanced,” Carlin said, “so there will be some of those dollars reallocated towards safety and security. We need to make sure that we have retention methodologies put into place for our existing teachers, so it’s not just new teacher salaries.”

Carlin is working to provide detailed information on which positions and departments will face cuts.

The story will continue to unfold and WINK will keep you updated.