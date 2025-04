The community of LaBelle is still in shock following the arrest of a teenager in connection with the fatal shooting of a local mother of four.

During a news conference Tuesday, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office announced that more arrests could be forthcoming, and residents are hopeful that they will happen soon.

HCSO Deputies arrested 17-year-old Antonio Arenivar over the weekend in the shooting that claimed the life of 33-year-old Priscilla Halihan Saturday night.

Neighbors described Halihan as a kind-hearted individual, and her tragic death has left the community shaken.

Many who knew her expressed disbelief that anyone would want to harm her.

“We talked to a few of Halihan’s neighbors today,” said a local resident, adding that the incident in their normally quiet neighborhood has left them on edge.

Amanda Johnson, the owner of Forrey Grill where Halihan worked, shared her feelings about the loss.

“Today is very hard not seeing her here and getting her shifts covered this morning,” said Johnson. “It’s, you know, it’s, it’s a hard morning for all of us. All her neighbors want answers … Did this happen by accident? Was this a targeted thing?”

Arenivar had a juvenile detention hearing Monday and will remain in custody until his next court date on April 23.