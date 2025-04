The Naples Airport is a frequent topic of discussion in the community, with complaints often centered around noise and potential relocation.

New developments emerged as the Naples Airport Authority sat down with WINK News to address these concerns and discuss efforts to create a quieter environment.

The airport’s motto, “Fly Safe, Fly Quiet,” reflects these ongoing efforts.

Chris Rozansky, executive director of the Naples Airport Authority, explained the challenges.

“What a lot of people don’t really understand is that we have zero control over aircraft in flight,” said Rozansky.

Rozansky further clarified that the airport cannot dictate flight times, adding, “We don’t even control what times of day or night people are able to take off or land.”

The airport’s location is both an asset and a challenge.

“The greatest asset this airport has is its convenient access and proximity to downtown, the beaches, where people really want to be when they come to Naples,” said Rozansky. “Along with that comes the noise impacts.”

Flight operations are regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), making noise cancellation difficult for the airport.

“We have a very aggressive voluntary curfew program that we promote vigorously,” said Rozansky. “We have a staff of people who work very diligently on educating and reaching out to the aviation community and making sure people are aware of that. However, at the end of the day, it can only be voluntary.”

While the number of planes landing at Naples Airport has remained consistent over the years, the increase in jets, which generate more noise than quieter piston-powered planes, has been notable.

“Our primary mission is to operate a safe and efficient airport for the benefit of the pilots, the aviation community, the passengers, but also in support of the community around the airport. That’s our primary goal,” said Rozansky.

Looking ahead, the airport plans to improve flight procedures, especially for jet arrivals.

“A lot of folks might notice aircraft coming in over the shoreline as they’re lining up for a runway, making an approach to land at the airport,” said Rozansky. “The primary benefit of the flight procedure project will be that those jet aircraft will be anywhere from 100 to nearly 1,000 feet higher over the beach as they come into the airport today.”

The airport expects to implement these new flight procedures by the end of 2025, which it believes will further help reduce noise in the area.