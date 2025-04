Credit: The Weather Authority

The National Hurricane Center has released its official report detailing the events of Hurricane Milton, a powerful Category 3 storm.

Milton, which made landfall on Oct. 9, 2024, tied with Hurricane Rita as having the fourth-lowest minimum central pressure in an Atlantic hurricane. At the time of peak intensity, it was estimated to have been 895 millibars and 180 mph.

The storm peaked on Oct. 7; however, its intensity was difficult to measure accurately because it rapidly intensified between aircraft missions.

Milton made landfall on Siesta Key, reaching maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.

According to NHC, this area of winds moved onshore about 90 minutes after the center made landfall. As Milton rapidly weakened, the winds were likely to have decreased before they reached the coast.

Unfortunately, no wind observations were available in the area where these winds reached the coast.

Storm Surge

Credit: The Weather Authority

Storm surge inundation of 6–9 feet above ground level (AGL) occurred from Venice southward to Boca Grande, with an isolated peak of up to 10 feet AGL estimated near Manasota Key.

Moreover, the damage further complicated the collection of stilled high-water marks along Manasota Key, leading to more significant than-normal uncertainty in the estimated peak water levels.

Further complications occurred due to Hurricane Helene, a storm that hit the Southwest Florida area two weeks before Milton. Erosion and debris from Helene’s aftermath compounded Milton’s damage.

Maximum storm surge inundation of 5–8 feet AGL occurred in the northern portion of Charlotte Harbor and along the Peace River.

Four to 6 feet AGL also occurred south of Boca Grande through Bonita Beach, including the Caloosahatchee River.

Tornado Outbreaks

Credit: The Weather Authority

Significant tornado outbreaks occurred throughout Milton’s lifecycle. During the storm, around 46 known tornadoes broke out, primarily over the southern and central portions of the Florida Peninsula.

Southwest Florida was not spared from tornado activity. In Glades County, a neighborhood was devastated by Milton’s wrath, as the damage left behind included trees on top of homes, down powerlines and wires spread throughout.

NHC reported that the outbreak included three EF-3 tornadoes, six EF-2 tornadoes, 25 EF-1 tornadoes, seven EF-0 tornadoes and four of unknown intensity.

The most significant tornado was an EF-3 that killed six people near Fort Pierce and Vero Beach. There were 14 known injuries associated with the tornadoes.

Death Toll

Milton is currently known to be responsible for 15 direct deaths, 6 to 12 in the United States (all in Florida) and three in Mexico.

Of the deaths reported, four were killed by falling trees, while there were two deaths due to freshwater flooding.

NHC reported no known storm surge fatalities in Florida at its point of publication.

Milton caused 27 indirect deaths in the United States, all in Florida.

Ten deaths were due to health issues during storm preparations or post-storm clean-up, while 10 others were due to falls related to storm preparations, clean-up or power failures.

Six deaths were “direct” deaths resulting from tropical storm forces.

Direct deaths are classified as those who drowned in storm surges, rough seas, rip currents and freshwater floods.

In addition, casualties resulting from lightning and wind-related events, such as building collapses, would also be accounted for as direct deaths.

Deaths occurring from such factors as heart attacks, house fires, electrocutions from downed power lines and vehicle accidents on wet roads are considered “indirect” deaths.

Car crashes caused 10 deaths during Hurricane Milton. NHC reported one person dying after stepping on a downed power line, one due to a fire started by Milton’s storm surge and one due to a falling tree limb after the storm had passed.