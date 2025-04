A major craft store closure in Port Charlotte left one woman at a crossroads.

Instead of giving up, Vicki Kirby took a leap of faith and turned her passion into a business.

When Vicki Kirby discovered that the Joann Fabric and Craft Store in Port Charlotte, where she worked, was closing, she decided not to give up on what she loved. At 71, she opened her own business, Kirby’s Fabric Korner.

“My silent partner here, she said, you know, ‘This is your opportunity to shine.’ And I go, ‘What are you talking about?’ She says, ‘Open your own fabric store because everybody’s crying; where are we going to go?'” said Kirby.

Susan Petrovich said, “I said, Vicki, this is your opportunity. And she, you know, went with it, which I’m so happy. I know she’s going to do great. She’s very ambitious. She wants to get things done. She goes and gets things done.”

With very little inventory, Kirby leased a small space and transformed it into Kirby’s Fabric Korner.

“This was the start of our fourth week, and we’re holding our own. I mean, I don’t have a lot of stuff, yes, but I’m working on getting it because I have to have sales to buy stuff,” said Kirby.

The store offers more than just fabrics. Kirby creates custom memorial teddy bears from loved ones’ clothing, which have become a special part of the shop.

“We are trying to be a more customer-based operation. It’s more intimate. It’s more one-on-one with the customers, and if I don’t have it here, I can get it,” said Kirby.

Customer Debbie Kirk said, “Very friendly lady. Anybody that comes to the store really enjoys her company as well. She takes her time, and she talks to you. So this is why I’m coming back to purchase piping for her cushions.”

Kirby wants Kirby’s Fabric Korner to be a place where customers can find fabric and community. She plans to host sewing and craft workshops for her customers in the future.