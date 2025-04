Sanibel is taking steps to accelerate its recovery process by urging owners of destroyed homes to begin repairs.

City officials voted to enforce a new ordinance aimed at improving community standards and providing relief to affected neighborhoods.

The Sanibel City Council passed the ordinance, requiring properties to be maintained, including debris removal and property cleanup. Neighbors of such properties have welcomed the move.

In the aftermath of hurricanes Ian, Helene and Milton, many homes on Sanibel Island were left damaged.

Homeowner Ron Hodges shared his experience of witnessing people who were either unable or unwilling to repair their properties.

“It’s been a mix. Initially, some people came right back and got right on and started working on their houses and putting them back together, but there were a lot of people who didn’t show up at all,” said Hodges. “It’s hard to live next to some of these homes that are just falling apart and animals coming in and out, and it’s sort of gross at times.”

On Tuesday, the city decided to take action by approving a new ordinance targeting nuisance properties.

This allows the city to step in and address neglected properties that have become eyesores and safety concerns for neighboring residents.

The initiative aims to restore the community and ensure that neighborhoods remain clean and safe.

Sanibel City Manager Dana Souza explained the process.

“Abate those properties that are non-compliant, and then, for example, a property that doesn’t have a pool barrier up, we could go up and put a pool barrier in,” he said. “We could secure the property, we could remove debris, and then we would lean that property so we could recover our costs at some point, whether or not the property owner would pay us, or when we foreclose on the property, or at title change or transfer of ownership, then we would be repaid at that time.”

Souza expressed optimism about the ordinance’s impact.

“Happy to say that most of the folks after most of the property owners after these storms have corrected their property. We started out with well over 100 distressed properties. We have only about 13 to 19, depending on there’s a process that they can move into completing an abatement plan and then give us a schedule to make those repairs or improvements,” he said.

While the ordinance does not allow for the replacement of missing doors or windows, it is expected to help bring properties back to code promptly.

The city is committed to ensuring that Sanibel’s neighborhoods are restored to their former charm and safety.