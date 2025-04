A petition is circulating in Collier County to save the Vanderbilt Beach Library, drawing significant community support.

More than 1,200 people have signed the petition to “Save Vanderbilt Beach Library,” highlighting its importance beyond just being a place to check out books.

The library in North Naples offers book clubs, children’s reading programs, puzzles, computer access and tutoring services, becoming a staple for both community members and visitors.

Rose Kellam, who gathers signatures daily outside the library, expressed concern about potential budget cuts.

“We know right now they’re doing budget cuts throughout the state,” said Kellam. “Before they tried to close this library, so what we’re trying to do is preempt that and show that there’s how many people are coming here on a daily basis.”

She also shared the success of the petition.

“Online, we have over 1,000 signatures,” said Kellam, “and right now, I think by the end of today, we’ll probably have 600, at least.”

The Library Advisory Board recently met to discuss next week’s budget, which could impact the library’s future.

The community’s efforts to preserve this cherished space continue to grow.

Click here for the petition.