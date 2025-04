The Weather Authority is tracking another hot day ahead with inland storms possible this Tuesday afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Juliana Mejia said, “This Tuesday, we’re tracking warmer-than-average temperatures, with ‘feels like’ temps reaching the low 90s in most of our Southwest Florida cities.”

Tuesday

Expect a mild Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sun and clouds are expected as afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Inland storms are likely to occur in the late afternoon and evening.

Wednesday

Wednesday will begin mild with temperatures in the low 70s. Another chance of fog is possible due to higher humidity.

There will be a few storms Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low 90s.

Thursday

Thursday will continue the mild trend, with morning temperatures in the lower 70s.

Sun and clouds are forecasted to remain hotter than normal in the low 90s as afternoon highs remain hotter.