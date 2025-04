Collier County is encouraging residents to report traffic issues they encounter on the roads.

Running red lights, distracted drivers, and speeding are common problems in Southwest Florida.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has launched a “Zoom Hotline” for people to report issues and repeat offenders. Sgt. Anna Horowitz, supervisor for the CCSO Traffic Bureau, informed WINK News about the hotline’s impact.

“We received one today that was for an Aubrey Rogers and Veterans Memorial and elementary school traffic concern,” said Horowitz.

She explained the concern was about aggressive driving and violations during pickup and drop-off times at the school.

“Today, two of our deputies went out there to do traffic enforcement where they caught some violations,” said Horowitz. “We actually have to document it and record how many complaints come in because then it reflects on the operational plans that we do as an agency.”

To report traffic issues, residents can call 239-530-ZOOM. If immediate attention is needed and a deputy must respond, calling 911 is recommended.