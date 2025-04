Drivers in Cape Coral are bracing for construction on Pine Island Road. Crews plan to expand turn lanes in a short stretch, which is expected to cause more traffic headaches.

Despite the inconvenience, many drivers believe the work is necessary. WINK News reporter Bridget Bruchalski found that while some find the road to be a mess, they still support the project.

Leah Anderson, a Foxtail Coffee employee, recalled a scary incident.

“I just see a car flip over,” she said.

Anderson witnessed a crash firsthand and remembered the chaos.

“I called the police and everything, but it was freaky,” Anderson said.

Anderson works near Pine Island Road and sees crashes regularly.

“People tend to be super impatient when they’re driving. But it’s Florida,” Anderson said.

Lawrence Fisher, owner of Eagle Specialty Coffee, shared a similar view.

“Pine Island Road is a busy road, and there are people doing above the speed limit,” Fisher said.

Traffic issues also affect local businesses.

“My co-workers are constantly like, oh, there’s a lot of traffic. I’m probably gonna be 5-10 minutes late,” Anderson said.

Fisher added, “It’s definitely a problem for them to get here on time some days… There should be some way to get the cars through a lot faster.”

FDOT plans to close the median at Lowe’s, add a second left-turn lane at Pondella Road, and upgrade signals. The goal is to reduce crashes and improve traffic flow.

“The turn lanes are important at lights. So since there are so many people trying to make left turns at the lights, having a double turn lane there is really important,” Fisher said.

Construction is set to begin in 2026 and could take two years to complete. The community remains hopeful that these changes will lead to safer and smoother commutes.