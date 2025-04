Evangelical Christian School softball made history last year, winning the state title with a team led by strong seniors. Ranked number one in 1A ball midway through this season, the pressure is on to defend that title with a younger squad.

“We preach a team-first atmosphere,” ECS Head Softball Coach Johnny Manetta said. “We want to show up and want to be here. We’re relying on different kids than we did last year. Everybody has personal goals and team goals. We push to try to achieve those.”

Junior pitcher Hadyn Billie has stepped up in the circle after years of learning from former Sentinel star Zoe Yzaquirre.

“I have my team behind me to back me up,” Billie said. “It wouldn’t happen without them. We can play with the best of the best and we can be the best of the best.”

Billie’s teammate, centerfielder Keunna Green, emphasizes how much playing for each other does for the Sentinels.

“I think our strength is our defense because our pitcher Hadyn allows us to work behind her,” Green said. “So I think just her pitching and her doing what she has to do in the circle and just us backing her up, just her knowing that we have her back, whatever it takes to get an out.”

Now 12-2 on the season, the Sentinels are fine-tuning the little things to take them all the way back to the state championship game.

“I feel like we’re still one of the top teams and that we’re going to do whatever it takes to win,” Green said.