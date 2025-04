A 74-year-old man, Timothy Deaton, is facing over 20 felony charges for allegedly defrauding elderly individuals across Southwest Florida.

Deaton posed as a pastor to carry out his schemes, reportedly swindling hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The State Attorney’s Office claims Deaton’s deceitful activities began in 2016. Some victims have since passed away, allowing Deaton to profit significantly until his recent arrest.

Documents from the State Attorney’s Office revealed that Deaton “used his years of professional training to charm and smooth talk his way into at least five senior facilities and the lives of his neighbors,” the report said.

The report further stated that Deaton convinced his victims “he should be acting as their fiduciary guardian.”

“This is a prolific criminal. He knew what he was doing, certainly got his hands into a lot of different things, and he was able to walk away with a lot of money and affect a lot of people; the state’s attorney did a great job getting that many indictments on him,” said Rich Kolko, a WINK Security Analyst.

Deaton faces 22 felony charges, including schemes to defraud, practicing law without a license, and exploiting the elderly. The State Attorney’s Office continues to investigate the case.

Victims ranged from individuals in assisted living facilities to Deaton’s neighbors in Bonita Springs.

Deaton allegedly created unlawful, self-serving legal documents and became a beneficiary of his victims’ estates, awarding himself significant sums after their deaths.

“A lot of times, we find that elderly people could be, in this day and age, still more trusting, more open. That’s kind of the way they grew up,” said Kolko.

Kolko added, “Every time one of these cases wraps up, and they talk to some of the victims, the victims say, I knew something didn’t feel right. If something didn’t smell right, it just made me uncomfortable. If you’re being approached and you’re being asked to pass money or information, and it doesn’t feel right, slow it down.”

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to unravel the full extent of Deaton’s alleged crimes.