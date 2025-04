Englewood Beach in Charlotte County has partially reopened to the public, allowing beach lovers to return for the first time since Hurricane Milton struck last fall.

The southern entrance to the beach’s parking lot is now open, providing pedestrian access to the sandy shores.

“This is a blessing. This is a blessing in disguise because when you live this close to the beach, you look forward to coming,” said a local resident.

The reopening marks the first phase of the beach’s recovery process. Many local residents and visitors have expressed relief and gratitude for the progress made.

“I wanted to cry when we came down. It was so sad. You know what water can do to something. Mother Nature, it’s resilient,” said another resident.

With part of the beach now accessible, Charlotte County is also offering transportation services to the beach from Monday to Saturday, departing from Tringali and Chadwick Park.

Sally, a nearby resident, is optimistic about the reopening’s impact on the local community.

“Glad people are coming back here, and the businesses need us to support them too, because, with the hurricane, it took a lot of jobs away from the people that we see every year, and that was very important,” she said.

While the rest of the park remains closed due to safety concerns, the community eagerly awaits further updates on the next phase of the reopening.