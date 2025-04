In late March, the town of Fort Myers Beach shared that it may get its FEMA flood insurance discount back sooner than expected.

If everything goes as planned, the town could be taken off probation by November, with the discount reinstated on April 1, 2026. Meanwhile, the town continues efforts to bring homes and businesses back into compliance.

At a town hall meeting, one neighbor spoke about his next-door neighbor’s home, which he says has sat untouched since Hurricane Ian and Mayor Dan Allers pointed out what he called a permitting loophole.

Right on the main road, at 8211 Estero Blvd. sits a yellow home in ruin. The home is vacant, boarded up, with a shredded roof and a green pool.

“It’s gotten worse as it’s gone along because every time there’s a windstorm, the shingles blow off the house, the metal pieces blow off the house,” said Philip Miglioratti, who lives next door.

Miglioratti said he’s the one cleaning things up. He picks up the pieces that blow onto his property and digs trash out of the canal that comes from this home. He says his next-door neighbor has a rat problem so bad he set up traps.

“Found one dead floating in the pool,” he said.

WINK News anchor Liz Biro reported that the home was initially red-tagged in the summer of 2024 but was removed from the red-tag list after the owner got permits. Those permits expired in December, and an extension was requested, which expired in January.

“They seem to just kick the can down the road,” Miglioratti said.

The owner lives off the island. He purchased the home at 8211 Estero Blvd. and more than 10 others after Ian. He said the one next door to Miglioratti was one of the last he got to because it needed the most work. He also shared that he was going to start work in September, but then hurricanes Helene and Milton hit.

When Miglioratti felt his concerns were falling on deaf ears he went to the town’s council to share face-to-face.

“He did physically nothing there. He hasn’t picked up a piece of garbage on the property … I don’t know where to go,” Miglioratti said in front of the council.

Before his allotted time to speak ended he said, “When do we stop? When does it get knocked down and cleaned up?”

Allers highlighted a broader issue during the council meeting when he pointed out the loophole in the permitting process.

“Is there a way to prevent this circumventing? This loophole?” Allers asked the Town Attorney Nancy Stuparich. “We know people are doing it. They’re coming in. They’re getting a permit, and they’re going to squat on that permit and not do anything until the permit expires.”

Allera noted that this behavior is not widespread but rather the actions of a few bad actors.

The permits for the home on Estero Boulevard have now been revoked, and it has been red-tagged again. The owner has received a 60-day notice to vacate and submit demolition permits, or the town will proceed with demolition at the owner’s expense.

The owner told Biro over the phone that he never intended to delay the process and hopes to have the property demolished by the end of April or mid-May.