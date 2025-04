The Fort Myers Police Department’s new headquarters will cost significantly more, projected to reach around $140 million.

This marks a substantial jump from the initial estimate of $80 million three years ago.

Capt. Roger Valdivia of the Fort Myers Police Department explained the need for a new facility due to the department being spread out across the city.

“We’re very fragmented throughout the city,” said Valdivia.

Valdivia noted a study conducted several years ago highlighted the department’s fragmented state.

“We had a study done a few years ago that really indicated that the agency was too fragmented,” said Valdivia.

Initially, the department considered renovating the old News Press site for $19 million. However, costs have surged over the years. The new location on Market and Central Streets is now estimated to cost nearly $140 million.

“The cost of materials just has risen, you know, in a lot of the cases, 30 plus percent,” said Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson.

Anderson explained that the original project was more of a remodel, but now it involves starting from scratch.

“The original project was somewhat of a remodel. In addition, this is a scrape the land from the dirt up,” said Anderson.

Valdivia emphasized the benefits of having all police services under one roof.

“When you could provide more efficient police services, that can only equal to reduced crime,” said Valdivia.

Taxpayers will contribute to the funding through civil sources, with a majority expected to come from bonds.

“Civil sources and a majority of it will probably be through bonds,” said Anderson.

Valdivia mentioned the necessity of additions like an on-site gun range for officer training.

“Anytime we do any kind of training with guns that involves guns, obviously, that’s one of our highest liability areas. We want to make sure our officers can shoot properly,” said Valdivia.

Anderson stressed the importance of safety, indicating its value beyond financial considerations.

FMPD stated that the $140 million is an early estimate by architects, and costs could decrease once a construction manager is involved. The projected move-in date is June 2027.