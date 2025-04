The Lee County School District is facing a challenge with recent budget cuts and a persistent teacher shortage.

The district announced a 5% budget cut across all departments, saving millions but raising questions about the impact on staffing and positions.

Gwyn Gittens, a former school board chairman, shared her thoughts on the issue. She previously proposed a solution to address the teacher shortage by returning teacher coaches to classrooms.

“It’s scary and disheartening to me that things we were discussing five and 10 years ago is still going on, no forensic audit, tons of coaches being brought out of the classroom and a shortage of teachers,” said Gittens.

Kevin Daly, president of the Lee County Teachers Union, confirmed the shortage remains a significant challenge.

“Like I tell people all the time, we’re 200 teachers short, still on April 1, and that’s not an April Fool’s joke,” said Daly.

Superintendent Denise Carlin explained the district’s approach to handling the shortage amid budget cuts.

“We want to each department, what we asked them to do was to look at their overall budget and to make a 5% cut,” said Carlin. “If they had an unfilled position, that didn’t happen; maybe there was a project they wanted to do that was lower on the priority scale; that’s not going to happen.”

Gittens believes bringing teacher coaches back into the classroom could be a viable solution.

“The only way I see to do that before this school year is over is to bring some of those coaches out of the district and some of the staff that’s down there,” said Gittens.

She expressed concerns about the practice of moving highly skilled teachers to coaching roles instead of keeping them in classrooms.

“When you got well over 100 or more best and brightest teachers taken out of the classroom so that they can go back in the classroom and coach others. I think that’s a waste of time and money, and what I had suggested was have these coaches that are all housed at the district house them at a school,” she said.

The district continues to evaluate its strategies to address the ongoing teacher shortage while managing budget constraints.