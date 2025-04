In Lee County, the Sheriff’s School Threat Assessment Team has been busy this year, responding to over 288 incidents.

More than 50 students have been arrested for criminal or threatening activities at in the classroom, sparking questions about what happens next for these students.

WINK News Safety Specialist Rich Kolko spoke with Angela Nader, a regional associate superintendent for Lee Schools, to understand the process following a student’s arrest.

Each arrested student must attend a hearing within 10 days of the incident, accompanied by their parents and leaders.

“During that school-based hearing, both sides get to share their sides of the story. Evidence is presented as well, and then that’s really up to the principal to make the determination for next steps after the hearing,” said Nader.

Schools have three options for handling the students: placement in an alternative school, out-of-school suspension, or in extreme cases, expulsion before the student can return to the campus.

Nader emphasized the existence of a “safety plan” for students who return, which can include bag checks, daily check-ins with officials, and regular meetings with a counselor.

Parents often want to know about returning students, but while the school provides information when incidents occur, rules prevent sharing details about the students’ return.

Nader mentioned that parents frequently reach out when they hear about a previously disciplined child returning to the classroom.