Opening day is right around the corner for the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels.

The Minnesota Twins’ low-A affiliate is under new management, who is ready to give fans something to look forward to this season.

“There are some young, really exciting players on this team,” Mighty Mussels Manager Seth Feldman said. “I think we have a lot of really good players on this team that are going to be playing baseball for quite a while and night in and night out.”

Mussels’ manager Seth Feldman is in his sixth year with the Twins, his first leading the Mussels

He has come up with several of the guys on his roster.

“You see these guys grow up, see how they’ve developed and where they’re at now,” Feldman said.

“That’s a pretty exciting thing to see, especially from a manager’s perspective. I think this is going to be a fun team to watch and a team that’s going to work hard and play hard every single day.”

Catcher Poncho Ruiz is back for his second year playing in the City of Palms after being called up to the Twins’ high-A squad for a portion of last season.

“We have a really good team this year,” Ruiz said. “I’d say more experienced guys combined with the younger guys so we’re going to be able to help those younger guys develop and be better baseball players and go win ball games.”

Among the new faces in the dugout, Fort Myers’ own Peyton Carr is getting his professional start down the road from home.

“It’s a blessing by God’s grace and mercy,” Carr said. “I grew up coming to games here, spring training games, low-A games with the Miracle. It’s just such a blessing to look up to those guys growing up and now being in that spot.”

Pitcher Dasan Hill is the Minnesota Twins’ top prospect playing for the Mussels this season.

“It’s a dream come true,” Hill said. “That sounds cliché, but this has been what I’ve been dreaming of since I was two and somehow to finally be here and now finally get to compete at this level. It’s just, it’s awesome.”

The Mussels open the season on the road at Palm Beach on Friday.

Their home opener is Tuesday night at 7:05.