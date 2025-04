A head-on crash in Cape Coral has left a family clinging to hope and gratitude as they navigate a challenging recovery.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Cape Coral Parkway and Pelican Boulevard on Saturday, leaving the front of a red truck severely crushed.

Alexis LeBlanc, the driver of the truck, was 32 weeks pregnant at the time of the accident. She was pulled from the vehicle and taken in critical condition to Gulf Coast Medical Center, where she underwent emergency surgery.

Doctors worked quickly to save both LeBlanc and her baby boy, Jasper. The newborn, covered in wires and wearing an oxygen mask, faced a precarious start to life. Holly Juca, Jasper’s grandmother, feared the worst for her daughter and grandson.

“When doctors at Gulf Coast Medical Center rolled Jasper Harwood out of surgery, his tiny hand gripped his mom, Alexis, so tightly [that] his fingers were turning white, he knew she was there,” said Juca.

Jasper’s father, Lucas, was overcome with emotion.

“He just opened his eyes, and they were so bright, and you usually don’t see preemie babies with such bright eyes, but from that moment, we knew he was strong,” Juca said.

Earlier, Juca had rushed to the crash site after receiving a call from a witness.

“I could just hear Lexi screaming in the background,” she said.

LeBlanc was trapped in the red truck, and despite being 32 weeks pregnant, she was unable to be reached by family at the scene.

“They wouldn’t let me get to Lexi at the scene of the accident for obvious reasons. All I could see is just blood pouring out of her face,” Juca said.

The family, with deep roots in medical care, understood the severity of the situation. Juca is an ICU nurse, and her mother, Nancy, is a former OB-GYN nurse.

“I was very concerned about the pregnancy,” Nancy said. “She most likely was experiencing an abruption, which cuts off the circulation to the baby.”

Due to the swift actions of doctors and the family’s prayers, baby Jasper emerged as a miracle.

“He is beautiful. Dad has red hair, and he has red hair, and I think that’s what makes him a little bit more spicy and strong,” Juca said.

Currently, LeBlanc and Jasper are separated as they receive medical care. LeBlanc remains at Gulf Coast Medical Center and is expected to be unable to walk for three months. Jasper is staying at Golisano Children’s Hospital until he grows stronger.

Despite the painful reality, the family finds solace in Jasper’s presence, unable to help but smile when they look at him.