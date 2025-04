This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Ignacio Quezada, 44, was on probation for resisting arrest, battery and possesion.

Quezada is wanted in Lee County for violation of probation.

He will be held without bond when caught.

Katherine Wortman,38, was arrested for uttering forged bills and grand theft.

She is accused of taking a check that was sent to a business and making it payable to herself. A bank teller noticed and did not cash the check.

Wortman was placed on probation, which she violated. Look for her in Lee County.

Michael Younce was arrested for his third DUI in 10 years. When pulled over, the 49-year-old failed a sobriety test and had a handgun in his belt.

Younce served 2 years in prison and was recently released. He is now accused of violating his probation.

He will be held without bond when caught.

If you have seen any of these individuals, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.