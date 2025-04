A new cardiac care facility is set to transform healthcare in Naples.

The Schulze Family Cardiovascular and Stroke Critical Care Center will soon rise on the NCH campus, bringing all heart and stroke services under one roof.

Demolition began on an older building to make way for the new center. Over the next 30 days, the building will come down, followed by site preparation and foundation pouring.

Robert Cubeddu, president of the NCH Rooney Heart Institute, expressed his excitement about the project.

“It feels like a dream come true,” said Cubeddu.

Paul Hiltz, president and CEO of NCH, shared the vision for the new facility.

“It’s time to move to the future. This will be the site of the Schultz family Cardiovascular and Critical Care building, which will house one of the top cardiac and stroke programs in all of the United States,” said Hiltz.

Although the Telford Center will be demolished, its legacy will live on in the new facility.

“The first floor will be all of Telford’s existing functions, including auditoriums and office space, etc., for research and education, which is what Telford has,” said Cubeddu.

Cubeddu explained the elevated care patients will receive once the facility is complete.

“We realized there was a big void, a big need in the community to establish a world-class destination for cardiac care,” said Cubeddu.

Hiltz detailed some of the features of the new center.

“We’ll have private rooms. We’ll have interventional cath labs for the minimally invasive heart surgeries that are new to what’s going on. And we’ll have a cardiovascular ICU in here that will take care of the sickest of the sick patients. We’ll save a lot of lives because of this project,” said Hiltz.

John Kling, COO of NCH, discussed the proactive approach to staffing the new facility.

“We haven’t waited for the building. So we’ve already recruited over 20 physicians, surgeons, and specialists, and they’re the people who are coming. They’ve seen the vision,” said Kling.

If everything stays on schedule, the facility aims to open its doors by the summer of 2027.